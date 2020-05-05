e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor reveals what her dreams look like during lockdown, shares pic

Janhvi Kapoor reveals what her dreams look like during lockdown, shares pic

Janhvi Kapoor has great outdoors on her mind during lockdown 3.0.

bollywood Updated: May 05, 2020 18:47 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Janhvi Kapoor shared her quarantine dream.
Janhvi Kapoor shared her quarantine dream.
         

As we all live through lockdown 3.0, the dreams of great outdoors are perhaps recurrent for us all. Actor Janhvi Kapoor is no exception.

Sharing a throwback photoshoot where she is looking gorgeous while lying down on grass in a picturesque valley, Janhvi wrote, “This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt.”

Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is wearing a yellow and white coloured off-shoulder gown. In the throwback photo, it is hard to figure out what looks more beautiful – the gorgeous Janhvi or the picture-postcard locale.

Like all other Bollywood celebrities, Kapoor too is currently staying inside her house following the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Early in the lockdown, Janhvi shared how self-isolation has come with its own share of revealations. “Also learnt that I like to write... p.s. wrote this 3 days ago since we started self isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then,” she wrote.

Talking about her family, she penned, “I have learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait. But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home.”

Janhvi made her acting debut in Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. She then appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s short in the anthology film Ghost Stories. Next up she has the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, the horror-comedy RoohiAfzana, the comedy sequel Dostana 2 and the historical epic Takht.

