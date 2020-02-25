e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor's intense dance practice on Piya Tose Naina Lage ends in her losing balance, watch video

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor posted a video of her dance practice.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday posted a picture of an intense dance practice with her coach. The actor does a fine job of acing tough series of dance steps but seems to lose balance towards the end but jokes about it.

She wrote: “When u lose balance so u have to improv an over dramatic end.” Janhvi can be seen dancing to an old 1960s classic Piya Tose Naina Lage from Guide featuring Waheeda Rehman. The two dance in perfect symphony but towards the end of the sequence, Janhvi seems to lose her balance and slides along the mirror to sit on the floor. Next, her coach and she laugh.

 

Janhvi looks lovely in a blue and white chudidar kameez. She has no makeup on and looks fresh. It is not clear which film she is practising for, but a guess could be for her role in upcoming Karan Johar directorial Takht. It is not clear who she portrays in the film.

Janhvi, meanwhile, has been shooting for two films simultaneously -- IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in a biopic on the Kargil War hero and RoohiAfzana. In the latter, she will reported appear in a double role. Talking about his choice of Janhvi for Roohi Afzana, producer Dinesh Vijan, in a stateent, had said, “For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

Janhvi, in a recent interview to Hindustan Times, had also said that the her character in Roohi Afzana is “one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing.”

For Gunjan Saxena, through a major part of last year, Janhvi had shot in Bengaluru and Lucknow. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Mishra.

