Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi Afza gets another title change, will now be called Roohi Afzana

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi Afza gets another title change, will now be called Roohi Afzana

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s upcoming horror-comedy Roohi Afza has undergone yet another title change. The film will now be called Roohi Afzana.

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in the first still from Roohi Afzana.
Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma’s upcoming film Roohi Afza has undergone another title change. The horror-comedy has now been titled Roohi Afzana; it was previously titled Rooh Afza.

The update was revealed as part of Maddock Films’ announcement of its upcoming slate, which includes Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan; Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan; Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon; and Shiddat, starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.

 

The post also includes the first official look at Roohi Afzana, which the three actors wearing worried expressions on their faces. Janhvi in a recent interview to Hindustan Times said that the her character in Roohi Afzana is “one of the most exciting, challenging, complicated, physically demanding and emotionally taxing roles that I’ve had the privilege of doing.”

In a statement, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

This will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China. Speaking about the choice of Rajkummar and Varun for the film, Dinesh had said: “For Rooh-Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own.”

Roohi Afzana is now slated for an April 2020 release, pushed back from a March release.

