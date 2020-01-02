e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
What's scaring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma in Roohi Afza first look? See here

What’s scaring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma in Roohi Afza first look? See here

The first look of actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma from their upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi Afza has been unofficially shared online. See here

bollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Roohi Afza marks the first collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.
An unofficial first look picture of Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma from their upcoming film Roohi Afza, has been shared online. The image shows the three actors seemingly worried about something off screen.

Both Rajkummar and Varun seem to have dyed their hair. While Raj sports light brown hair colour, Varun is more adventurously sporting red hair. The horror comedy marks Janhvi’s third feature release, following her debut film Dhadak, and the Gunjan Saxena biopic, which is due for release just a week before Roohi Afza. The actor was recently seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s short in the Netflix horror anthology, Ghost Stories.

She recently wrapped filming of the Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled Kargil Girl, and has commenced shooting for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Janhvi also has a supporting role in the director’s period epic, Takht, which is due to begin production this year.

 

Roohi Afza is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. This will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China. Speaking about the choice of Rajkummar and Varun for the film, producer Dinesh had said: “For Rooh-Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own.”

The film was earlier called RoohAfza but later changed to Roohi Afza. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

