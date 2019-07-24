Roohi Afza: A goofy Rajkummar Rao, adorable Janhvi Kapoor wrap up Agra schedule. See pics

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have been busy shooting for their upcoming film, Roohi Afza. The film, reportedly a horror comedy, will see Janhvi essay a double role. The film’s team has been shooting in several places across India including Manali and Agra. The team wrapped up the Agra schedule of the shoot and the pictures are now online.

Roohi Afza team member Tanvi Chemburkar shared pictures from Agra as Instagram stories which showed Janhvi and Rajkummar posing with other team members. In one such a picture, Janhvi, Rajkummar and Tanvi pose with team members Mahnaz Kotwal and Gohar Shaikh. In another Rajkummar can be seen making funny faces while not looking at the camera as someone clicks a picture of them. From one of the pictures, we know that they are at The Oberoi, Amarvilas in Agra.

In yet another picture, Tanvi poses with Varun Sharma and wrote: “Thank you for introducing me to some amazing Punjabi music... looking forward to seeing you in Mumbai @fukravarun.” Roohi Afza is being produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. This will be Rajkummar’s third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made in China. Speaking about the choice of Rajkummar and Varun for the film, producer Dinesh had said: “For Rooh-Afza, we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own.”

The film was earlier called RoohAfza but later changed to Roohi Afza. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

