Janhvi Kapoor says her outfits need to be approved by her father on their family Whatsapp group

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is known as much for her Bollywood debut Dhadak as her fashionable appearances. The young actor was already famous on the social media for her fashion choices and continues to make headlines with her carefully chosen looks for public events and outings.

According to a DNA report Janhvi needs her father’s approval for her outfits. “We have a WhatsApp group called Dad’s Kids’ which has me, Khushi, Anshula didi, Arjun bhaiya, and dad on it. I send all my outfit pictures along with looks from different photoshoots on that group. In fact, most of my outfits need to be approved by dad, otherwise, I don’t feel confident wearing them.”

Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor had graced the Koffee With Karan couch for the first time together this season.The two spoke about the Whatsapp group on the show. They had revealed that their father Boney Kapoor often sends his throwback pictures with funny captions.

Janhvi is also very close to step-sister Anshula Kapoor. She had recently wished her on her birthday along with their family pictures from their Thailand vacation. The Kapoors had gone to Thailand to celebrate Anushla’s birthday. Janhvi had shared some pics with the caption, “Everyone’s most special the reason we feel loved and safe. So thankful I have you to look up to. I love you more than you can imagine, always. HBD bro.”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in the biopic of the first female pilot Gunjan Saxena. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht, which will also star Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor.

Check out some of her looks:

