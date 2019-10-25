Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi are all smiles in a throwback pic from New York, actor says ‘miss u’

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy with multiple films including Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and RoohiAfza. The actor also seems to be missing her kid sister Khushi Kapoor during the festival season and shared a throwback picture from their fun time together in New York to express her emotions.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi simply wrote “Miss u”. In the picture, Janhvi and Khushi are all smiles as they walk hand in hand on a New York street. While Janhvi is dressed in shorts and crop top, Khushi is sporting a pair of distress jeans, t-shirt and a brown jacket. Khushi is currently pursuing a film course in New York.

Janhvi was recently in news when she stepped out in a dress whose price tag hadn’t been removed. The fashion faux pas was immediately spotted by social media users. In a video posted on Instagram, Janhvi was seen wearing a salwar-suit with a dupatta. The camera followed her till her car. At one point, when she turned around, the price tag could be seen on the dupatta.

The comments section was full of people writing on her dupatta’s price tag. “Tag ..bhul gyi nikalna,” one wrote. Another wrote: “Did she or her stylist rob that suit from a shop? It has that sensor wala thing attached to dupatta.” “Myntra return will not pick it up if it doesn’t have tag... that’s y,” a user wrote in jest.

The actor had recently spoken about the need for more roles that showcase the more uninhibited side of women -- like female versions of Kabir Singh and Joker. During a conversation at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with Star, she had said, “Times are changing, but I still I think we need to have a little less sanitised role for women. The best such role I can think of, in the Indian context, is the one played by Nutan in Bandini.”

“There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of ‘Kabir Singh’ or the ‘Joker’,” she added. On the work front, apart from the two films, Janhvi will also be seen in a Netflix series called Ghost Series.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:54 IST