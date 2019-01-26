Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor are a breath of fresh air as they holiday in Barcelona. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor is among the most popular young stars to hit the silver screen in 2018. Her mischievous and endearing persona in Dhadak ensured that the nation gave her a thumbs up. Thanks to her appealing ways, Janhvi has two major films in her kitty — Takht and an unnamed film where she plays an IAF pilot (both with Karan Johar).

Not just films, she has also been signed on for advertisements. Janhvi is currently in Barcelona to shoot an advertisement. She shared a number of pictures of herself and her sister Khushi from the Spanish city.

Janhvi Kapoor shared these pictures from Barcelona.

In one of the pictures, she shared, Janhvi looks fresh and beautiful. With her flowing hair, falling softly over her shoulders, Janhvi looks every bit a star. She also shared pictures of churches in the Spanish city, in some, she is posing with sister Khushi and another friend.

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi with a friend in Barcelona.

She also made Khushi her muse in other photos.

Khushi Kapoor in Barcelona.

Janhvi has begun preparing for her film on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and in December last year, she was spotted at Indian Air Force base in Bangalore, dressed as a pilot. Janhvi was seen wearing a pair of IAF dungarees in blue. Her hair was done in a tight bun, while she had minimal make-up on.

Gunjan Saxena is Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot, who took part in the Kargil War in 1999.

