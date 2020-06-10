Janhvi Kapoor writes ‘hope we make you proud’ as real Gunjan Saxena reacts to biopic teaser

bollywood

Former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena has reacted to the announcement video of her biopic, in which she is played by actor Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi, reposting Gunjan’s note, wrote that she hopes to not let her down.

The actor shared Gunjan’s Instagram message, and wrote in her caption, “It’s an honour to know you let alone have the privilege to be able to understand your journey and share it with the world. Hope we make you proud Gunjan Mam.”

In her post, the first female pilot of the Indian Air Force had written about her reaction to watching the film’s teaser, which was released earlier this week. She’d written, “Very rarely have old memories flashed in front of me in such a sweet manner as was experienced after watching my montage with voice over of @janhvikapoor. I guess it is the time for culmination of an enriching journey which started with @sharansharma three years back.”

She continued, “And what a journey it has been with Sharan. I have always admired his honesty, sincerity and a sensitive compassion while portraying my life on big screen. Everybody at my age has a story to tell. Lucky few like me have Sharan and Janhvi to narrate my story. None of life journeys are a walk in park and mine was no different. But at times a one track mind on goal does help. During my tenure in IAF, whatever little I could achieve was with the help of men and women in blue uniform. I sincerely hope everyone will enjoy the movie not because it is my story but more so because of the honest work of Sharan and his team.”

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will be released directly on Netflix, after its theatrical release was axed because of the lockdown. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Viineet Kumar.

