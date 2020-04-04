e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Javed Akhtar salutes CM Uddhav Thackeray for handling Covid-19 with ‘clear directive’

Javed Akhtar salutes CM Uddhav Thackeray for handling Covid-19 with ‘clear directive’

Lyricist Javed Akhtar has congratulated Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for his government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Maharashtra.

bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Javed Akhtar has applauded CM Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts in combating the coronavirus in Maharashtra.
Javed Akhtar has applauded CM Uddhav Thackeray’s efforts in combating the coronavirus in Maharashtra. (IANS)
         

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for handling coronavirus pandemic in the state with “clear directives”.

“Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Akhtar’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 12000 times.

The numbers of coronavirus cases spiked beyond 500 in Maharashtra as the state reported 47 new cases on Saturday. In a Facebook Live, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people against spreading “wrong messages” across social media platforms about Covid 19.

Amid reports of several videos with wrong information regarding coronavirus making rounds on WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter, CM Thackeray said: “Like Covid-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This Covid-19 virus sees no religion.”

Also read: Maharashtra CM spotlights communal virus, then a warning on Covid-19 messages

Akhtar had previously condemned incidents of violence against doctors and nurses on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus. He had tweeted, “I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where . The whole nation should be united to fight Korona.”

