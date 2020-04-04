Javed Akhtar salutes CM Uddhav Thackeray for handling Covid-19 with ‘clear directive’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:48 IST

Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar on Saturday congratulated Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for handling coronavirus pandemic in the state with “clear directives”.

“Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Akhtar’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 12000 times.

Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 4, 2020

The numbers of coronavirus cases spiked beyond 500 in Maharashtra as the state reported 47 new cases on Saturday. In a Facebook Live, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people against spreading “wrong messages” across social media platforms about Covid 19.

Amid reports of several videos with wrong information regarding coronavirus making rounds on WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter, CM Thackeray said: “Like Covid-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This Covid-19 virus sees no religion.”

Akhtar had previously condemned incidents of violence against doctors and nurses on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus. He had tweeted, “I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where . The whole nation should be united to fight Korona.”

