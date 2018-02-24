Jaya Bachchan dancing on Govinda song, son Abhishek’s reaction to KJo’s routine: Videos from Mohit Marwah wedding

In today’s age of social media and leaked videos and pictures, a Bollywood wedding isn’t over till there are a few videos of celebs caught unaware on the camera. Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah got married last week and new videos from the celebrations have emerged. While one video shows Jaya Bachchan grooving to Govinda’s 1995 hit song Husn Hai Suhana, son Abhishek is unable to take the super-energetic dance of Karan Johar in another.

Mohit tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala in UAE in a grand ceremony on Tuesday, February 20. The Kapoor clan -- Boney Kapoor with wife Sridevi and daughter Khushi, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor with daughters Sonam and Rhea, and Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya-- were present as were friends Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan with son Abhishek and daughter Shweta Nanda, among several others, were in attendance at the wedding ceremony in Ras al Khaimah.

One of the videos that has now surfaced online shows Jaya dancing to Govinda and Karisma’s hit song from Coolie No 1, Husn Hai Suhana. Mohit’s father Sandeep is seen accompanying Jaya.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is seen dancing on the song Saturday Saturday from Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt-starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya (2014). However, Karan is not the one grabbing the eyeballs in the video, it is Abhishek Bachchan who’s got all out attention. Abhishek makes a face which could have said, “Dude, will you calm down?” the moment KJo gets into his groove! Watch it for yourself:

Mohit is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena. His younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are Mohit’s cousins.

Watch Govinda and Karisma in the original Husn Hai Suhana video:

Follow @htshowbiz for more