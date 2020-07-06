e-paper
Jitendra Kumar is nearly bald after a quarantine haircut fail. See pic

Jitendra Kumar is nearly bald after a quarantine haircut fail. See pic

Jitendra Kumar cut off most of his hair after his DIY haircut went wrong. See the picture here.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jitendra Kumar shared a picture of his quarantine haircut gone wrong.
Jitendra Kumar shared a picture of his quarantine haircut gone wrong.
         

Jitendra Kumar, who is hesitant to go to a salon for a professional haircut, took the clippers into his own hands. However, things didn’t quite go as planned and now, he is nearly bald. He took to Instagram to share a picture of his closely-cropped hairstyle.

Taking to Instagram, Jitendra shared a photo of his new look and wrote, “When self hair-cut goes wrong #quarantinelook #newlook.” The picture got quite a lot of reactions from fans. “I DIDN’T KNOW I NEEDED BALD JEETU IN MY LIFE UNTIL NOW,” one Instagram user wrote. “Kitni bhi self cutting krlo end m taklaa hi hona padhta hai (No matter how much you try to style your own hair, you have to go bald in the end),” another laughed. “Umm still u r looking good mann!,” another wrote.

 

Also see: Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha wishes ‘jijaji’ Ranveer Singh on birthday in a ROFL post, see pic

Jitendra rose to fame with web series such as TVF Pitchers and Kota Factory. He was recently seen playing the lead role in the Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat. Two of his films also released this year - Hitesh Kewalya’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Apurva Dhar’s Chaman Bahaar.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Jitendra opened up about how he chooses his projects. “I don’t have a strategy and I make organic choices. I became an actor to act, so I try to pick the best from what is offered. The idea is to do different and interesting stories, which is happening. The credit goes to the audiences as they are enjoying and consuming different stories which encourages us to make them,” he said.

Jitendra also talked about the response to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and how films reach a wider audience. “When people reacted to SMZS, I realised how important the film was to so many people which I didn’t while shooting as I was busy focusing on my craft. Films have a wide and huge reach with a major chunk of family audience while web shows are consumed more by people between the ages of 17 to 35,” he said.

