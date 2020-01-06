JNU violence: Bollywood decries attack, asks ‘how long will we allow this to continue?’

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities including actors Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Riteish Deshmukh, Zeeshan Ayyub, Shabana Azmi and filmmaker Sudhir Mishra took to social media to condemn the violence carried out by a masked mob on the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday.

Actor Swara Bhaskar, who is an alumnus of the university, was quite vocal about the issue since the very beginning of it.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh attacked by alleged ABVP Goons.. This attack is ONGOING @DelhiPolice Vasant Kunj thana is less than 1km away!!!!!!!! Why are you letting this happen??? pic.twitter.com/4z5QqA6kya — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

The actor also shared a video of herself urging the residents of New Delhi to reach JNU campus gates in large numbers. Bhaskar further wrote that her parents live in the JNU campus; she later thanked everyone and confirmed that her mother is safe as peace has been restored at the university.

My mom is safe. JNU is peaceful for now & the gates are open! Eternal gratitude to the citizen protestors of Delhi who showed up at JNU main gate earlier tonight- you saved JNU! Thanks to the media & reporters who risked their own safety & showed Us what terror was unleashed 2day pic.twitter.com/4PekW5E9yN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Calling it heartbreaking, actor Rajkummar Rao wrote on Twitter, “What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence.”

What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 5, 2020

Actor Prakash Raj questioned the silence of the spectators and tweeted, “Hurt..anguished..sickening to hear of the barbaric attack on students in #JNUViolence THESE WOUNDS ARE DEEPER THAN FLESH.. will we hang our head in shame for being silent spectators or will we stand up against these bigots who are terrorising our children..our future #JustAsking.”

Hurt..anguished..sickening to hear of the barbaric attack on students in #JNUViolence THESE WOUNDS ARE DEEPER THAN FLESH.. will we hang our head in shame for being silent spectators or will we stand up against these bigots who are terrorising our children..our future #JustAsking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 5, 2020

Comedian Bhuvan Bam wrote, “Ek tweet ke liye mujhe dhamki di thi phone pe ‘Kaat denge tujhe’. Bina security waala middle-class baccha kya karta? Chup raha. Number report kiya. Aaj bhi gaaliyan padh sakti hain. Lekin mujhe mera desh pyaara hai. Imaandaar hoon, insaan hoon. #JNUattack #JaiHind. (I was threatened for one tweet. What a middle-class kid would have done in such a case. I kept quite and reported the number. I can be abused even today. But I love my country, I am honest and I am a human).”

Ek tweet ke liye mujhe dhamki di thi phone pe ‘Kaat denge tujhe’. Bina security waala middle-class baccha kya karta? Chup raha. Number report kiya. Aaj bhi gaaliyan padh sakti hain. Lekin mujhe mera desh pyaara hai. Imaandaar hoon, insaan hoon. #JNUattack #JaiHind 🇮🇳 — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) January 5, 2020

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra also tweeted, “I shudder as I try and imagine the extent of the violence against the students that caused even the counsel of the Delhi Police to hang his head in shame.”

I shudder as I try and imagine the extent of the violence against the students that caused even the counsel of the Delhi Police to hang his head in shame . https://t.co/mBIFpPP4Vm — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) January 5, 2020

Terming the incident as “horrific”, actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter and said, “Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated.”

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Deskhmukh’s wife and actor Genelia Deshmukh also took Twitter to condemn the attacks on JNU students. “Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” she tweeted.

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers - sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

Senior actor Shabana Azmi shared Bhaskar’s video and said, “This is beyond shocking! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators.”

Actor Dia Mirza throwing a powerful question at netizens, tweeted, “How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice.”

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

Pink actor Taapsee Pannu also shared a video of the rampage and tweeted, “such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening.”

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Vivek Agnihotri, director of the film The Tashkent Files, however, claimed it be a staged attack, “That’s all the wokes want to prove. Hence, the staged drama of #JNUViolence #JNUattack. They have nothing to do with democracy or freedom. All they want is to somehow prove that Hindu Terrorism exists. So that it’s not lonely for ‘Islamic terrorists.’ Asli baat yeh hai.”

Actor Nandita Das shared a glimpse of protests in Mumbai., “What’s going on? Is anybody listening? Seeing??” and shared a glimpse of a protest at the Gateway of India in Mumbai around the same time. At Gateway of India - spontaneous protest- peaceful and solemn- in solidarity with JNU #JNUProtests.” she captioned the video.

At Gateway of India - spontaneous protest- peaceful and solemn- in solidarity with JNU #JNUProtests pic.twitter.com/B0bAEl7CrW — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) January 5, 2020

Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

(With ANI inputs)

