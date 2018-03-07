John Abraham begins shooting for Milap Zaveri’s action film SMJ

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious project - Parmanu - has already started work on his next. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has announced that he has completed the muhurat shot of his film SMJ.

Milap also unveiled his leading lady, Aisha Sharma. Aisha is the sister of Neha Sharma who was seen in Tum Bin 2. “With great delight I welcome @aishasharma25 as the leading lady of my next film #SMJ opposite @TheJohnAbraham 🤗 @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @BajpayeeManoj @TSeries @EmmayEntertainment,” he tweeted.

The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is slated to hit theatres in 2019.

John also tweeted about his new project. “Ready for dialoguebaazi and action with @zmilap @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @TSeries,” he wrote.

John is awaiting the release of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in March.

