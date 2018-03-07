John Abraham begins shooting for Milap Zaveri’s action film SMJ
Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has announced that he has completed the muhurat shot of his film SMJ, starring John Abraham and Aisha Sharma.bollywood Updated: Mar 07, 2018 13:25 IST
Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is currently gearing up for the release of his ambitious project - Parmanu - has already started work on his next. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri has announced that he has completed the muhurat shot of his film SMJ.
Milap also unveiled his leading lady, Aisha Sharma. Aisha is the sister of Neha Sharma who was seen in Tum Bin 2. “With great delight I welcome @aishasharma25 as the leading lady of my next film #SMJ opposite @TheJohnAbraham 🤗 @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @BajpayeeManoj @TSeries @EmmayEntertainment,” he tweeted.
With great delight I welcome @aishasharma25 as the leading lady of my next film #SMJ opposite @TheJohnAbraham 🤗 @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @BajpayeeManoj @TSeries @EmmayEntertain https://t.co/LTBH5bp3Ep pic.twitter.com/9dl3kA24BF— Milap (@zmilap) March 7, 2018
And we roll!! #SMJ Mahurat shot done! Thank you @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani Bhushan sir @EmmayEntertain @TSeries 👊💪🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/UtBEpNFXit— Milap (@zmilap) March 5, 2018
And ACTION!! We're exhilarated to roll our 11th production directed by our very own @zmilap!! Stay Tuned for more... @TSeries @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj #WaitForIt pic.twitter.com/FzVBZfuy7O— Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) March 5, 2018
The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is slated to hit theatres in 2019.
John also tweeted about his new project. “Ready for dialoguebaazi and action with @zmilap @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @TSeries,” he wrote.
Ready for dialoguebaazi and action with @zmilap @BajpayeeManoj @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @TSeries https://t.co/yNLdCw4VRc— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 5, 2018
John is awaiting the release of Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in March.
