John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga to release on June 19, 2020

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:58 IST

Mark your calendars as multi-starrer gangster drama film Mumbai Saga, will release on June 19, next year. Director Sanjay Gupta announced on Twitter, “19th June 2020. We have a date!” He also posted a poster of the film that feature John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Sameer Soni and Rohit Roy, among others.

Tarde analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted, “John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni, and Amol Gupte... #MumbaiSaga to release on 19 June 2020... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir,” he wrote.

#MumbaiSaga, revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai is set to release on 19th June 2020.

John and Emraan were the latest actors to join the star-studded cast list, which already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.

The direction of the film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Kaante. Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film will go on floors in July. ‘Mumbai Saga’ is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 12:58 IST