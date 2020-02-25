e-paper
John Abraham to produce film on social entrepreneur Revathi Roy, who started Asia’s first all-women taxi service

John Abraham has announced a film on social entrepreneur Revathi Roy, who started Asia’s first all-women taxi service named Hey Deedee.

bollywood Updated: Feb 25, 2020 11:07 IST
IANS
IANS
Revathi Roy started Asia’s first all-women taxi service called Hey Deedee.
Revathi Roy started Asia's first all-women taxi service called Hey Deedee.
         

Bollywood actor John Abraham will be co-producing the biopic on Revathi Roy, the much acclaimed social entrepreneur who started Asia’s first all women taxi service ‘Hey Deedee’ and the first all women last mile delivery service.

John’s JA Entertainment, Grewal’s Red Ice Films and Anil Bohra’s Vyka Entertainment are joining hands to co-produce Roy’s biopic. The film, which is currently in pre-production stage, will be directed by Robbie Grewal.

“I’m very happy that we are producing this very upbeat story that combines the best of entrepreneurial twists with an extremely dramatic personal life. Revathi’s journey is that of a vivacious, funny, full of life, spirited woman who despite all odds has risen like a phoenix and has been continuously working towards empowering underprivileged women,” John said in a statement. The story of the film has been adapted from the book Who is Revathi Roy by Swati Lodha.

Also read: Thappad movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is a scorching indictment of everything that’s wrong with us

Revathi aid: “I’m very happy that John, Robbie and Anil have come together to tell a story which is not just my own but of every woman who was given a chance. Women are born fighters and an opportunity given to them never goes waste. All we need to provide is an ecosystem for them to flourish. In a small way, that is what my team and I have done.” Early in her enterprise, Roy had decided that her staff would consist only of women who were below poverty line. Today Roy, who was in the list of Fortune India’s most powerful women in 2019, has trained and empowered many such women enabling them and their families to live a life of dignity and financial independence.

“Revathi’s life is full of crests and troughs and dramatic twists and turns. We usually see stories about how people rise from rags to riches; Revathi went from riches to rags to a revolution! It is an honour to be able to tell the story of such an heroic and courageous woman,” director and producer Grewal said.

Co-producer Bohra added: “Revathi has fought not just the harshest realities of life, but also the deeply patriarchal notion that awom en can’t drive’. Her business model itself defies this mindset by training thousands of marginalised women to drive, thereby setting them on a path of liberation and financial independence.”

Other details related to the cast are still under wraps.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

