Home / Bollywood / John Cena shares Ranveer Singh’s pic from Gully Boy days, Arjun Kapoor lavishes praise

John Cena shares Ranveer Singh’s pic from Gully Boy days, Arjun Kapoor lavishes praise

American wrestler John Cena shared a picture of Ranveer Singh with a fan displaying his Gully Boy dialogue. Lavishing praise on the picture was actor Arjun Kapoor.

bollywood Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are good friends.
Wrestler-actor John Cena is an admirer of Bollywood stars and in his signature style, shares their photos randomly but without giving any caption or explanation. On Monday, he shared a picture of Ranveer Singh posing with a fan, with his Gully Boy catch phrase, ‘Apna time aayega’, prominently displayed.

Sharing the picture, John as always did not write any caption. Among those who commented on the picture, however, was actor Arjun Kapoor. He wrote admiringly: “Baba, baba, baba.” Ranveer was left embarrassed and replied in Hindi: ‘Kuch bhi (anything goes)’.

 

Ranveer and Arjun enjoy a great friendship and that shows in their various interactions on social media too. In June this year, Arjun had similarly commented on a picture Ranveer had shared of himself as he washed clothes in a washing machine.

Around the time Ranveer was shooting for his film 83 in London, Arjun had again left a hilarious comment on a post featuring Gully Boy actor. Ranveer had held an Instagram live session with his fans from London in a car. His wife, actor Deepika Padukone had commented, “Hi Daddie” to which Ranveer had replied, “Hi baby!”. However, it was Arjun who had the last laugh; he had cheekily written: “Baba bhabhi is gonna give u one.”

The two have worked together in the past in Gunday and Finding Fanny. Their Maratha warrior looks too were compared when Arjun’s film Panipat was up for release last year. Ranveer had earlier played a Maratha general in Bajirao Mastani.

Sometime in July this year during the lockdown, Arjun had joked about how Ranveer often sends him long voice messages and called himself Deepika Padukone’s souten. He had told Mid Day in an interview: “He still gatecrashes my dubbing, sends long voice messages after watching my songs and kisses me on the cheeks. Our connection remains unaffected. I tell Deepika that I am her souten. We have been consistently warm.”

