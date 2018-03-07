JP Dutta’s Paltan first poster out, film to release on September 7

Filmmaker JP Dutta’s upcoming film Paltan will release on September 7.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Wednesday tweeted, “1967. A true story that was never told. ‘Paltan’, Releasing this September 7 in a cinema near you.”

1967... A true story that was never told. #Paltan, Releasing this 7th September in a cinema near you 🇮🇳 @ZeeStudios_ #JPFilms @RealNidhiDutta 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/CZCiVhsFO2 — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) March 7, 2018

The first look of the film, based on the Nathu La and Cho La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border, shows Indian and Chinese soldiers facing one another while pointing rifles at each other. It seems to be one more epic war drama from Dutta, who is acclaimed for the National Award winning Border.

“Paltan” also features Arjun Rampal, Siddhanth Kapoor, Luv Sinha and Harshvardhan Rane.

