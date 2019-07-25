Juhi Chawla yearns for meatier roles, says ‘I feel awkward picking up the phone and saying I want to work’

Juhi Chawla is currently living out of a suitcase travelling between Mumbai and the UK, where both her kids Jahnavi and Arjun are studying. She also believes in devoting her time to organic farming and work towards spreading awareness on environmental causes. However, on the acting front the actor seems to be yearning to play meatier parts and is awaiting substantial film offers. Even though she is happy to be associated with a film like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, she is in the lookout for stronger roles.

Usually after crossing an age milestone, heroines are unfortunately written off while their male counterparts continue to romance younger actresses; Juhi makes a valid point doing one film in a year or two. She says, “Films still come to me though few and far between, but not necessarily satisfying. There’s a sifting process. There are some which aren’t worth considering at all. Not to put anyone down, but some who come really don’t have a proper project or a complete story. I’ve worked in smaller films and in big projects, too. I was lucky to get ELKDTAL... But Chalk N Duster was a new producer, a relatively seasoned director but not a known name and we managed to make a good film.”

She further adds, “I loved the script so much, I went with them to Shabanaji saying ‘Can we do this together’. I’ve done that too. But I’m not very good at…well I feel very awkward picking up the phone and saying I want to work. Though I wouldn’t say I’m eager on quantity, but I’d love some amazing quality work to come and then have it win.”

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 10:30 IST