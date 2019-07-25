Amy Jackson shows off her baby bump in new pregnancy photo shoot, fans call her unreal

Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou and has been sharing regular updates on her pregnancy. The actor has now shared new pictures of herself from a photo shoot on Instagram.

Amy is seen striking a pose in a figure-hugging black gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with a hat. Hinting to the female photographer, she captioned the picture, “Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female.” The actor looks stunning in the black dress and was showered with praise in the comments section.

Actor Lisa Haydon commented to the post, “Uff holy smokes...mama!!!!” A fan reacted to the picture saying, “HOW ARE U REAL So hot.” Another wrote, “You’re unreal!” One more user commented, “Just so incredible. can’t wait for you to meet your little angel now!”

Last month, Amy had shared pictures from her Cyprus vacation with her boyfriend. Announcing the beginning of her third trimester, Amy had posted pictures of herself sunbathing on the poolside in a yellow bikini. She also took part in a car rally in June and shared stunning pictures of herself with her mean machine on Instagram.

Amy recently shared her fitness mantra during pregnancy. Sharing a picture from her yoga session, Amy wrote, “Even before pregnancy, keeping fit played a vital part in my day to day life and I’ve kept it going right into my third trimester. It’s been proven that working out ( even if it’s just a 20 minute walk!) can reduce complications throughout pregnancy and during labour. So consult with you Dr, and then GET MOVING.”

Amy was last in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0. George proposed to her on this New Year, post which she showed off her engagement ring on Instagram. Soon after, she announced her pregnancy in yet another intimate post on social media.

