Amy Jackson goes sunbathing in her third trimester, shares pics from Cyprus vacation. See them here

Actor Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou and has announced the beginning of her third trimester. The actor has shared new pictures from her beach vacation in Cyprus where she can be seen enjoying herself in the sun.

In the pictures that she shared on Instagram stories, Amy is dressed in a yellow bikini, getting a tan in the sun. She also shared a picture with George as they posed together and he held her in close embrace.

She also shared a throwback picture of herself enjoying in a red bikini in the sea and captioned it, “days like this.”

A few days before, Amy had shared her gym picture while talking about her cravings during pregnancy. She wrote, “Game Face the battle I have every morning about whether I should go to the gym OR eat a bowl of honey #cravings #26weekspregnant | GYM every/ most of the time. @aloyoga always.”

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon, who is mother to her one-year-old son Zack, commented to the post, “Could not relate more !!!!” Actor Esha Gupta called her, “Mammi” in the comments section.

Amy had also wished George on Father’s Day by sharing a few pictures of them together. One of them was from her sonography session. She wrote, “If there’s one thing I’m certain about in this life, it’s how much of an amazing Daddy you’re going to be. Here’s to the first of a lifetime full of Fathers Days. we love you, Happy 1st Fathers Day.”

Amy participated in a car rally with her girls gang earlier this month. She had got engaged to George in an intimate ceremony in May this year. He proposed to her on this New Year’s and they announced her pregnancy in March. She was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s big budget film, 2.0.

