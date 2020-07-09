Juhi Parmar’s happy to make sanitisers at home
The actor says rather than reacting, we need to positively respond to the situation we’re inbollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:51 IST
There’s a huge hue and cry about the dearth of sanitisers in the market and the increase in the number of duplicate ones being sold at shops. We’re paying five times the normal price but we’re being cheated,” says Juhi Parmar who decided to make sanitisers and soaps at home. However, this isn’t the first time that she has tried her hands at homemade products.
View this post on Instagram
Tarot tells the truth we dare not to tell ourselves.
She shares, “There are so many people who can’t afford to pay Rs 600 for a bottle of sanitiser. I’m not saying that my alcohol-free sanitisers are the ultimate weapons against the virus but I’m a big fan of homemade products. I love experimenting and coming up with different products at home. I make my own cosmetics. I can trust them completely because they are chemical-free.”
She says that she’s keeping herself busy with her tarot reading sessions. “It makes me happy that I’m being able to help people during this time. In the process, I try to tell people about the need to develop the power to control their thoughts. Sitting at home and worrying isn’t going to help. Rather than reacting, we need to positively respond to the situation we’re in,” she says.
The Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhanactor actor, who has also taken to cooking, says that she’s “focusing on creating kids-friendly dishes”. She shares, “Every day, I look forward to experimenting new recipes. I’ve started sharing quick recipes on my digital channel. My daughter isn’t able to go out. So, I try to create interesting dishes for her.”
View this post on Instagram
Our phones have become a necessity, always close to us, always connecting us to the world, giving us the latest news and keeping us updated with everything. And while we are all worried about sanitizing our hands and homes, one of the things which is sometimes overlooked is our phone. Yes our cell phone is constantly with us and touches various surfaces and hence full of germs. That's why I am making my own sanitizer for the phone which believe me is extremely economical, easy and genuine! You only need two things that is Rubbing alcohol and Sterile water.
Stressing on the importance of a healthy eating habit during these tough times, she elaborates, “We need to keep a greater check on our eating habits right now. The more you eat right, the stronger will your immunity system be which will act as a protective shield. Kids have a fragile immunity system. Hence, I’ve always been inclined towards creating recipes that are healthy for my daughter and I’m doing so all the more now.”