Junglee trailer: Vidyut Jammwal kicks and punches his way through this modern-day Tarzan, watch video

The first trailer of Junglee is out and Vidyut Jammwal is exercising both his acting and actual muscles. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows the martial artist/actor taking on an entire army of hunters, who are after his childhood friend, an elephant.

The trailer is filled with lots of action, humour, and even a romantic subplot - staples of a Bollywood entertainer. The landscapes are epic, but the action is mostly restricted to close-quarters combat. The vibe is equal parts Tarzan and Haathi Mere Saathi.

Vidyut has been out of the public eye while working on the film. Sharing the first poster of the film, he had tweeted earlier in the day, “I’m so thrilled to share the poster of our action packed adventure, our tale of genuine friendship... Bhola and I invite you to Be #Junglee”

I'm so thrilled to share the poster of our action packed adventure, our tale of genuine friendship... Bhola and I invite you to Be #Junglee@IAmPoojaSawant @StarAshaBhat @JungleeMovie @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/sjEccrerkn — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) March 6, 2019

Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, Junglee is an action-thriller about the unique relationship between a man and elephants. The film was shot in Thailand with Vidyut playing an elephant trainer in the film.

Speaking about his training for the film, the actor had said in a statement, “Kalaripayattu is a discipline that has encouraged people to pick up on strength, sensibility and personality traits of various fantastic animals. It was amazing for me to extend my knowledge of Kalaripayattu by practicing animal flow.”

Junglee also stars Makarand Deshpande and Atul Kulkarni. The film is slated for an April 5 release and produced by namesake company Junglee Pictures.

