Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating ‘new beginnings’, he shares pic with ‘incredible wife’ at their new home

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 15:45 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has a lot of new beginning to be grateful of. After tying the knot last week, she also has a new house to start the next chapter of her life with husband Gautam Kitchlu.

On Wednesday, Gautam, who is an interior designer and an entrepreneur, shared a picture of the two from what looks like a havan ceremony at their home. Gautam said that he was thankful for all the good wishes he had received and added that they also have a new house. “Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home,” he wrote as caption. The photo showed Kajal in sky blue suit with red chooda (bridal bangles). Gautam was seen in a dark blue kurta and white pyjamas. The couple sat in front of the auspicious fire.

Kajal and Gautam’s fans and followers wished them on their new life together. “Happy new life sir and new home,” wrote one. “God bless you always happy and healthy strong with your family,” wrote another.

The couple got married on Friday with their immediate families and close friends in attendence. Aggarwal, known for movies such as Singham, Magadheera, Special 26 and Thuppakki, had announced her engagement to Kitchlu on October 6. “This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit,” Aggarwal had said in a statement.

Talking about tying the knot amid the pandemic, Kajal told Vogue in an interview, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.” She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

