Kajal Aggarwal’s haldi, mehendi functions with her girl gang was fun as these unseen pics show

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 06:46 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal had a fairytale wedding with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. Held in the midst of a pandemic, the functions were, nonetheless, picture perfect. Now, some unseen pics from her haldi and mehendi functions have surfaced online and they are all things fun.

In one of the pictures, Kajal was seen sitting in the midst of her friends with her hands covered with beautiful mehendi patterns. She appeared to have been taken aback by its beauty and could be seen reacting excitedly. In another picture, she stood next to the mehendi artist Veena Nagda, showing her beautiful hands. In both, Kajal was seen wearing a bright yellow salwar kameez, with floral jewellery.

Kajal had shared a number of pictures from her various ceremonies to keep her fans updated. Talking about taking her vows with Gautam, she had written how she had married her best friend and confidante. She said: “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched.” In the picture, she was seen kissing Gautam’s hand as he smiled at the sight of it.

She also mentioned how they mixed Punjabi, Kashmiri and Telugu traditions while exchanging vows. She wrote: “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

The couple is currently in Maldives enjoying their honeymoon. Kajal shared a fresh set of pictures from the island nation.

