Kajol gives Tabu the tightest, warmest hug as she recreates Ruk Ruk Ruk for Helicopter Eela

Kajol may have been subjected to a prank by husband Ajay Devgn recently but she is still the one laughing. The actor posted the most adorable picture of herself giving a bear hug to actor Tabu as she met her after recreating her song, Ruk Ruk Ruk from Vijaypath.

“With the original #RukRukRuk girl, @tabutiful! Fun has no time limit!,” Kajol captioned the photo with Tabu, posted on Tuesday. Tabu also shared a picture from their meet-up. “Kajol recreates Ruk Ruk! Stop and watch. @kajol,” she captioned the picture.

Kajol has recreated the iconic song for her upcoming film Helicopter Eela. She is wearing the shirt, jeans and scarf combo that Tabu wore in 1994 for the original song. Tabu starred with Kajol’s husband Ajay in the film. Here are the two songs:

The recreated new song is shot in a few really long shots. Kajol dances with kids, traffic cops, girls in yellow dresses and more. Singer and performer Raghav Sachar also joins her in the song.

Helicopter Eela, also stars National Award winning actor Riddhi Sen. Kajol plays Riddhi’s annoying mother who would not give him enough space to grow on his own. The film releases on October 12.

