Kalank song Tabaah Ho Gaye: Madhuri Dixit saves the best for the last, watch video

Tabaah Ho Gaye, Kalank’s new song starring Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum, was unveiled on Tuesday. Resplendent yet devastated, Baahar brings the pathos of Kalank onscreen with this song.

The song shows Madhuri pull off some graceful kathak steps. Her character, sings of the sorrow of separation from the one she loves and how it has devastated her.

Before the song’s release, Karan Johar had shared the first look of the song and, in no time, fans were making comparisons with Madhuri’s iconic song from Devdas called Maar Dala. However, the actor refuted the comparison saying that since the characters were different the songs are different too. Speaking to DNA, she said: “Bahaar Begum is a different personality than say a Chandramukhi. So, we had to choreograph (the song) keeping her mentality in mind. The challenge in this was that Bahaar Begum’s character is such that given a choice maybe she wouldn’t have danced also. Her character is like that.”

Madhuri also revealed that the song comes at an emotional moment in the film. She was quoted as saying, “... it comes at a very emotional point in the movie. It’s a slow song. It’s an emotional song. The whole story and the characters come together in the song.”

Kalank is the latest offering from Dharma Productions, starring a galaxy of stars including Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor apart from Madhuri in prominent roles. The film’s trailer has created quite a buzz and shows Alia (Roop) and Varun (Zafar) as a romantic couple.

When Ghar More Pardesiya released, Alia’s dance in the song came up for much praise. First Class, starring Varun Dhawan, too is a hit with fans. Kalank releases on April 17.

