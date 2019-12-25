Kangana Ranaut answers if she will take the ‘Panga’ of marriage in 2020

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut was at her candid best at the trailer launch of Panga. From her take on the Citizenship Amendment Act to fights in Bollywood to marriage, she did not shy away from answering any question.

During the interaction, Kangana was asked if she wants to take the ‘Panga’ of marriage in 2020. She pointed to her director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and said, “You know, yeh jab se mujhe mili hai, meri shaadi karwane ke chakkar mein hai.” The filmmaker chimed in saying the outfit and the venue were ready; they just needed to find a groom for her.

Kangana said that she was inspired by the marriage of Ashwini and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. “Actually, mujhe humesha lagta tha ki it will be very difficult to find somebody in a marriage where you can have an equal companionship. But jab se maine Ashwini ji ki marriage dekhi hai, mujhe bohot umeed hai ki a marriage like that is possible. I’m a big fan of Nitesh sir and how he supports her – inki jo creative collaboration hai and the way they are together,” she said.

The actor was also asked what qualities she is looking for in a husband. “I think I need somebody who is more intelligent than me, more beautiful than me and more talented than me,” she said.

Kangana is currently gearing up for the release of Panga, in which she will be seen as a kabaddi player. The film will release on January 24, 2020, and will clash at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

Addressing the box office clash, Ashwini said, “Shraddha is really close to me. She is almost like a daughter. Abhi Nitesh ki film (Chhichhore) mein usne kaam kiya, she is a friend. Varun is a friend. Iss zamaane mein we can’t compete with each other. We all are co-existing and we have to pray for all films and ensure that our industry functions. All films have to do well. Box office nahi chalegi toh producers kahaan se aayenge?” She added that the era of solo releases is gone and they should “encourage and rejoice each other’s films”.

Kangana, meanwhile, said that she was happy that Panga and Street Dancer 3D were very different films and not meant for the same target audience.

