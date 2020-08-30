Kangana Ranaut blows the lid on drug use in Bollywood, Maharashtra HM says he’s been asked to investigate Sandip Ssingh

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:42 IST

Here are the top five entertainment news stories of the day:

Himansh Kohli in home quarantine after parents, sister test Covid-19 positive

Actor Himansh Kohli has revealed that his mother, father and sister have tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tested negative. He shared the news on Instagram and was flooded with messages from industry colleagues, friends and fans.

Robert Downey Jr joins the Avengers in paying tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘He changed the game’

Actor Robert Downey Jr and directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel films, have paid tribute to the actor, who died of cancer on August 28. Chadwick made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the Russo Brothers-directed Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Kangana Ranaut says top actor tried to silence her because she knows ‘secrets’ about his drug overdose

Actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that a ‘top star’ had a drug overdose and tried to get her jailed because she knows secrets about him. In an interview to Republic TV, Kangana said that she was witness to drug consumption on the sets of the star’s film.

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on reports of her confessing to drugs chats: ‘We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has responded to reports quoting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ‘sources’ as saying that she admitted to having drugs-related chats during questioning. He said that they would accept only official statements from the agencies investigating her possible role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra home minister says he got requests to probe Sandip Ssingh’s alleged drug links

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that he will forward all requests to investigate producer Sandip Ssingh’s alleged drug links to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Questions have been raised about Sandip’s involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as it emerged that the family did not know of him, but he was present at key moments after the actor’s death.

