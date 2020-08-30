Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra home minister says he got requests to probe Sandip Ssingh’s alleged drug links

bollywood

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that he will forward all requests to investigate producer Sandip Ssingh’s alleged drug links to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Questions have been raised about Sandip’s involvement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, as it emerged that the family did not know of him, but he was present at key moments after the actor’s death.

Deshmukh told ANI, “I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandip Ssingh, who made PM Modi’s biopic and BJP, regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and party spokesperson Sachin Sawant asked for the ‘BJP angle’ in the case to be investigated. “Demanded an investigation into the @BJP4India connection in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. There is a definite BJP angle into it. Serious issue- CBI will investigate the producer of Modi ji’s Biopic in drug dealing. Very serious,” he wrote on Twitter, along with a self-made video.

Sandip produced a film on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled PM Narendra Modi, last year. The film, starring Vivek Oberoi in the eponymous role, was set to release ahead of the Lok Sabha elections but was stalled by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct. The film eventually released after the polls were concluded.

Earlier, Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh clarified in an Instagram post that their family had no connection with Sandip. After Sushant died on June 14, Sandip was one of the first to reach the late actor’s house and was even seen with his sister, Meetu Singh.

“The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh,” Mallika wrote on Instagram.

Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the probe into Sushant’s death after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a drugs angle in the case while investigating financial irregularities. Sushant’s family members have alleged that the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, would administer drugs to him without his knowledge. She, however, has denied the allegations.

