Kangana Ranaut channels her inner child on New Year brunch as she dances to Sadi Gali with nephew Prithviraj. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 16:58 IST

After ushering in the New Year with her family in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut hosted a brunch for the team of her upcoming film, Dhaakad. In a video from the get-together shared on Instagram by her sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, the actor is seen channelling her inner child as she dances to her song Sadi Gali with her nephew Prithviraj and other kids.

The clip showed Kangana wearing a white frilly gown with pink roses in her hair. The children were seen dancing and jumping around on the couch. “Kadi Saddi gali pull ke bhi aaya karo,” Rangoli wrote in her caption, along with a heart emoji.

Fans showered love on the video and wished Kangana and her family a happy new year. “Sooooo cuteee,” one wrote. “She is adorable,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

Kangana also shared an inside video from the brunch on Twitter. “Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home. P.S looking at you 2021 be good,” she wrote.

Hosting a small brunch for my #Dhaakad team, whole team is working tirelessly even through holiday season. Feels so good to be back home ❤️

P.S looking at you 2021 be good 🌹 pic.twitter.com/8LEftbzkAz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

On Thursday, Kangana gave fans a glimpse of her wardrobe and her considerably large shoe collection. She revealed that she had been cleaning for days, ever since she returned home, and felt like a ‘slave of my own possessions’.

Kangana will be seen next on the big screen in Thalaivi, in which she plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, directed by AL Vijay, will dramatise the journey of the late actor-turned-politician from ‘a superstar heroine’ to ‘a revolutionary hero’.

For Thalaivi, Kangana gained 20 kgs to play the older Jayalalithaa. In an earlier tweet, she revealed that the weight gain ‘severely damaged’ her back but the way it looked on screen made it worth it.

“Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine,” she wrote.

