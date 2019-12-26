Christmas 2019: Kangana Ranaut celebrates with family in Manali, Akshay Kumar turns Santa for daughter Nitara. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut is in her home town Manali to spend Christmas with her family members. On Thursday, she shared two pictures from her home.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Holiday vibes for #KanganaRanaut as she rings in Christmas and year end holidays with family and friends in Manali! #MerryChristmas.” In one of the pictures, Kangana is seen with sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithviraj. In another picture, Rangoli is seen taking a selfie with many members of the family.

Holiday vibes for #KanganaRanaut as she rings in Christmas and year end holidays with family and friends in Manali!#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/GdwMPDtBa2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2019

Akshay Kumar too celebrated Christmas with family and turned into Santa Claus for his little daughter. Twinkle Khanna shared a cute picture of Akshay, all dressed as Santa Claus in a white flowing beard. Nitara’s face is partially covered as she is seen with gifts. Sharing the picture, Twinkle wrote: “Santa with his favourite elf #DaddyClaus #merrychristmas.”

Actor Esha Deol too shared a picture of her family celebrating Christmas. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “#aboutlastnight #jinglebells #christmastime with our bachchas #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3” In the picture, all four are wearing track suits in Christmas colours of red, white and green with Xmas symbols on their dress.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Panga and her Tamil and Hindi bilingual Thalaivi (Jaya in Hindi), a biopic on late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. She has been prepping and shooting for the film for the last few months. Sometime back, a teaser of the film was unveiled. In it, viewers got to see Kangana as a young Jayalalithaa shooting for a film. Slowly the frame fades into a new clip from a political rally, this time showing an older Jayalalithaa, where Kangana appears with heavy prosthetic makeup. She has a soft smile on her face and is wearing her characteristic green jacket. In Panga, she plays a married woman and mother of a young boy who is also a Kabaddi player. Kangana’s last release was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Akshay, meanwhile, is riding crest of success for a long time. This year alone saw all three films of his hitting the bull’s-eye -- Kesari, Mission Mangal and later, Housefull 4. His next release Good Newwz too has good vibes to it.

