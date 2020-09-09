e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut on PC Sreeram quitting a film due to her: ‘I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy’

Kangana Ranaut on PC Sreeram quitting a film due to her: ‘I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy’

Kangana Ranaut has responded to cinematographer PC Sreeram saying that he said no to a film due to her. Claiming it is a loss of opportunity for her, Kangana added that she is ‘glad’ Sreeram made the right decision.

bollywood Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Months after staying in her Manali home, Kangana Ranaut is returning to Mumbai on Wednesday.
Months after staying in her Manali home, Kangana Ranaut is returning to Mumbai on Wednesday.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to cinematographer PC Sreeram announcing that he quit a film because of her involvement in it. Claiming he felt uneasy working on a film featuring Kangana, Sreeram tweeted that wishes all the best to the team.

Sreeram tweeted Tuesday, “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best.”

 

 

Kangana was quick to respond and wrote, “I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best.”

PC Sreeram has been widely appreciated for his cinematography and he also received accolades for Kuruthipunal, a remake of the 1994 Hindi film Drohkaal that he directed.

Meanwhile, Kangana left for Mumbai, early Wednesday, amid high level security after staying at her family house in Manali for months since the lockdown.

 

Last week, Kangana said she feared living in Mumbai. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had condemned Kangana’s comments and asked her not to return to the city. He also used a slur against it. After his comments, Kangana shared a video on Sunday, saying that Raut had called her names. “It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” she had said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena latest updates: Actor says ‘Mumbai is PoK now’ as BMC carries out demolition work at her property

The row escalated when she retorted that “Mumbai feels like PoK” - a comment that she has repeated today.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
US President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Same-sex couple lived as heterosexuals for 8 years, reveals autopsy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In