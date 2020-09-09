Kangana Ranaut on PC Sreeram quitting a film due to her: ‘I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy’

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:28 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has responded to cinematographer PC Sreeram announcing that he quit a film because of her involvement in it. Claiming he felt uneasy working on a film featuring Kangana, Sreeram tweeted that wishes all the best to the team.

Sreeram tweeted Tuesday, “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best.”

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) September 8, 2020

I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best 🙂🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 8, 2020

Kangana was quick to respond and wrote, “I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best.”

PC Sreeram has been widely appreciated for his cinematography and he also received accolades for Kuruthipunal, a remake of the 1994 Hindi film Drohkaal that he directed.

Meanwhile, Kangana left for Mumbai, early Wednesday, amid high level security after staying at her family house in Manali for months since the lockdown.

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Last week, Kangana said she feared living in Mumbai. Sena leader Sanjay Raut had condemned Kangana’s comments and asked her not to return to the city. He also used a slur against it. After his comments, Kangana shared a video on Sunday, saying that Raut had called her names. “It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” she had said.

The row escalated when she retorted that “Mumbai feels like PoK” - a comment that she has repeated today.

