Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao go mental on London streets as Mental Hai Kya shoot ends. See pics

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya is finally done with its shooting. Confirming the completion of the last leg of shooting for the film, Kangana’s team wrote: “Gone #Mental on the streets of London #KanganaRanaut & @rajkummar_rao paint theg town crazy at the wrap party up for the #MentalHaiKya shooting schedule in London. @balajimotionpictures @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi #ShootDiaries @karmamediaent.”

Her team also shared a picture in which we see Rajkummar and Kangana doing a dance step. The film’s promotions have been done keeping its subject in mind and the latest example has us in splits.

Mental Hai Kya, directed by National Award-winning Prakash Kovelamudi, brings together Kangana and Rajkummar after their first film together, Queen. Kangana has been sharing her look from the film and they have certainly piqued audience’s attention. Kangana’s short crop hairdo with many close curls (she wears a hair pin too) and her summer inspired clothes (mostly frocks with bright English colours) are a delight to behold.

The posters of the film too were shared some time back and they were anything but conventional--they featured the couple making bizarre faces at the camera.

While Rajkummar in coming into this film with a good success ratio (2017 was particularly good with Newton fetching him overall appreciation and Bareilly Ki Barfi! turning out to be a hit), Kangana’s record has seen a set back after the box office debacle of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon and Hansal Mehta’s Simran. However, the actor has another high profile film, a historical called Manikarnika coming up.

Needless to say, she is excited about Mental Hai Kya. Speaking about her role, she had earlier said: “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.”

Clearly excited about working with Rajkummar, she had said, “He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn’t steal the show from right under my nose.”

