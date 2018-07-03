Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao announce the release date of Mental Hai Kya in a quirky video

Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who have been shooting their upcoming film in London, took to twitter to announce the release date of Mental Hai Kya . The film’s producers Balaji Motion Pictures shared an interesting video announcing the release date February 22, 2019.

The video shows Kangana and Rajkummar in retro looks with sepia-toned clothes and well-oiled hair. They walk backwards into the frame, collide and shout at each other, “Tu Mental Hai Kya?” They later announce, “Mentals will collide this February.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamud, the film is said to be about mental health.

Speaking about the film, producer Ekta said in a press statement, “In a day and age where sanity is overrated, the film is a celebration of the crazy within us all! With Kangana and Rajkummar toplinig this film, we’re set to ask audiences -Mental Hai Kya, in theatres on 22nd Feb.””

Earlier, Rajkummar and Kangana have worked together in Vikas Bahl’s hit film, Queen. Going by the looks and posters of Mental Hai Kya, the film seems quirky, zany and nothing like Queen.

Ekta had earlier said about the movie, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

