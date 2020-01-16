Kangana Ranaut says her mom wonders why she always gets into trouble: ‘If I move to Manali, everybody will be my best friend’

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 15:34 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is one strong magnet of controversies but knows that some fights are worth it. In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana talked about being involved in one controversy after another and her attitude towards it all.

Kangana said that even her mother asks her why she keeps getting into trouble all the time. “I feel that only when you’re successful, then only people have an agenda against you otherwise nobody bothers about you. That’s what I say sometimes to my mother. She says why are there so many conflicts always in your life? I say, ‘Mumma, if I pack my bags and I go to Manali right now, everybody will be my best friend. They will love me for that. But if I hold my ground, if I am successful and if I keep at it, of course I am gonna have enemies.’ She knows that,” Kangana said.

The actor added that giving that one interview to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat ended in five lawsuits against her. That is why she prefers that her sister share tweets and messages on her behalf.

Kangana knows that her devil-may-care attitude often makes things difficult for her but she won’t have it any other way. “Every battle in my life has been worth it. I fought for my dignity when a former co-actor put a case on me, tried to show me as mentally unstable or characterless individual who’s just piling onto men or trying to...I stood up for myself. Maybe there was no harm in terms of career or in terms of dignity and perception of an individual was at stake,” she said.

“Going back to Karan Johar’s show, I could have escaped that conversation and it would have saved me so much drama that took place for 2-3 years in my life and the way industry has been divided between me and the rest of it. Would have not happened you know because he is very powerful,” she added.

Kangana will soon be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She plays a kabaddi player in the film, which also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha.

