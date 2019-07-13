Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to Entertainment Journalists’ Guild, delivers ultimatum to withdraw ban within 24 hours

Actor Kangana Ranaut has sent a legal notice to the Entertainment Journalists’ Guild, and the Press Club of India, demanding that the ban imposed on coverage of matters related to her be lifted within 24 hours. Kangana was issued the ban by the EJG after an altercation she had with a PTI journalist at a recent press event for her film Judgmentall Hai Kya.

The EJG had demanded an apology from Kangana for her remarks, but the actor has refused to give one. Instead she called a section of the press ‘cheap freeloaders’ in a video posted on her team’s official Instagram account. Kangana’s remarks were described as ‘uncivilised, uncultured and unruly’ by the Press Club of India, which backed the Guild’s decision to ban her.

“We the Press Club of India are aghast, anguished and shocked at the incident involving an actress of Bollywood using uncivilised, uncultured, filthy and abusive language against the media persons. We condemn it in the strongest possible words. This behaviour and hurling abuses towards journalists is unacceptable,” the Press Club of India said in a statement Saturday.

A day previously, the Mumbai Press Club had also backed the ban in a statement. The Mumbai Press Club said it stands by Entertainment Journalists’ Guild’s demand of an apology from Kangana to journalist Justin Rao and the other journalists for her behaviour.

The legal notice, submitted by Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee, concluded by noting, “Now before my client is constrained to initiate strict proceedings and other actions including seeking huge compensatory (monetary) damages from you Addresses, for the said illegal acts already committed by you, she is hereby through me, giving you one last and final opportunity to rectify all wrongs so committed by you within 24 hours, failing which all actions as may he initiated by my client under constrain shall be entirely at the risk, costs and consequences of the board members of your organization.”

