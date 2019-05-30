Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar leave Mumbai to attend PM-elect Narendra Modi’s oath taking ceremony. See pics
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, and Boman Irani will attend Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony in Delhi on Thursday.
A host of Bollywood stars are set to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his team of ministers in Delhi on Thursday. The ceremony is expected to be attended by 6000 people including world leaders and leading names from films and sports.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur were seen at Kalina airport while on their way to Delhi. Actor Kangana Ranaut also left for Delhi on Thursday morning. She was dressed in a white top and trousers with a striped shirt thrown over.
Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, too was spotted at the airport while leaving for Delhi. The BJP legislator won from Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the second time by a huge margin of 2.9 lakh votes. She had told PTI post her victory in the general elections, “The results show that people are satisfied with the development the country has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”
"What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There's nothing more precious than it. I'm over the moon today, literally!" - Kangana Ranaut #KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of @narendramodi and @BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family!
Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani have already reached Delhi for the event. While Vivek referred to Modi’s oath-taking day as a “big day for the whole country”, Boman said, “Congratulations to the BJP, we hope that they keep standing on to our expectations as they have been doing for the past five years.”
Vivek Oberoi recently starred in the biopic PM Narendra Modi which made it to the big screens last week after much controversy. The film released just a day after the poll results showed BJP winning a historical number of 303 seats. The film opened at around Rs 2.5 crore. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, it collected around RS 13.15 crore in five days. Boman will soon be seen in the film titled Made in China, the shooting for which was wrapped up on Tuesday.
The swearing-in ceremony, to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(With ANI inputs)
First Published: May 30, 2019 13:23 IST