Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar leave Mumbai to attend PM-elect Narendra Modi’s oath taking ceremony. See pics

A host of Bollywood stars are set to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi and his team of ministers in Delhi on Thursday. The ceremony is expected to be attended by 6000 people including world leaders and leading names from films and sports.

Actor Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur were seen at Kalina airport while on their way to Delhi. Actor Kangana Ranaut also left for Delhi on Thursday morning. She was dressed in a white top and trousers with a striped shirt thrown over.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, too was spotted at the airport while leaving for Delhi. The BJP legislator won from Mathura constituency in Uttar Pradesh for the second time by a huge margin of 2.9 lakh votes. She had told PTI post her victory in the general elections, “The results show that people are satisfied with the development the country has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Karan Johar at Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor spotted at Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut and Hema Malini seen at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Siddharth Roy Kapur spotted at Kalina airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani have already reached Delhi for the event. While Vivek referred to Modi’s oath-taking day as a “big day for the whole country”, Boman said, “Congratulations to the BJP, we hope that they keep standing on to our expectations as they have been doing for the past five years.”

Vivek Oberoi recently starred in the biopic PM Narendra Modi which made it to the big screens last week after much controversy. The film released just a day after the poll results showed BJP winning a historical number of 303 seats. The film opened at around Rs 2.5 crore. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, it collected around RS 13.15 crore in five days. Boman will soon be seen in the film titled Made in China, the shooting for which was wrapped up on Tuesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:23 IST