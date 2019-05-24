Esha Deol congratulates mother Hema Malini, stepbrother Sunny Deol for their Lok Sabha election wins

Actor Esha Deol congratulated not just her mother Hema Malini but also her stepbrother Sunny Deol on their victory in the Lok Sabha elections. While Sunny won from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Hema won by a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura by over 2.9 lakh votes. Actor Dharmendra had also joined them in their respective poll campaigns.

Esha tweeted, “Congratulations @iamsunnydeol my best wishes to u always.” She wished Hema for her winning from Mathura constituency yet again. “Well deserved congratulations to @dreamgirlhema,” along with several star emojis. She also shared a picture of Hema with the caption, “She did it again. congratulations and my best wishes on round 2 ! Ur doing a fantastic job as an Indian citizen @dreamgirlhema ! #proudofyou.”

Congratulations @iamsunnydeol my best wishes to u always 👍🏼😊♥️ — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) May 24, 2019

She did it again 😄👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 congratulations and my best wishes on round 2 ! Ur doing a fantastic job as an Indian citizen @dreamgirlhema ! #proudofyou pic.twitter.com/9WcKrRGpGB — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) May 24, 2019

In another tweet, Esha wished all the BJP members for their big win. “Congratulations @narendramodi @PMOIndia @BJP4India @dreamgirlhema @iamsunnydeol so proud of the victory what a Jeet #LokSabhaElectionResults,” she wrote.

BJP Candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha seat Hema Malini with her husband Dharmendra, during an election rally in Mathura, Sunday, April 14, 2019. ( PTI )

Esha Deol is expecting her second child with husband Bharat Takhtani. They have a daughter Radhya together. She had shared pictures of her baby shower earlier this month. It was also attended by her sister Ahana Deol who has a son named Darien with husband Vaibhav Vohra.

Talking about her granddaughter Radhya, Hema had told DNA in an interview, “Lipstick nikaal nikaal ke mere haathon mein lagati hai, she wants to even put it on my face. When I’m doing my make-up in the morning, she must sit on my lap. She also wants my purse. It is because of her that I’m carrying a small one. I also remind myself to keep the purse super-light.”

Esha was seen in a short film Cakewalk this year. Sunny starred in Karan Kapadia’s debut film Blank which released this month.

