Kangana Ranaut shares happy pics amid bright yellow flowers as Bollywood drugs probe intensifies

Kangana Ranaut shares happy pics amid bright yellow flowers as Bollywood drugs probe intensifies

Kangana Ranaut, who has been firing away on social media and has been in the news for a bunch of controversial statements, shared a rather gentle picture of herself in the company of bright yellow flowers.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself in the midst of bright yellow flowers.
Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a couple of pictures of herself amid bright yellow flowers, showing her happy state of mind. She quoted lines from a popular Hindi film song as caption.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in Hindi: “Phoolon ke rang se dil ke kalam se tujhko likkhi roz paati.” The line has been borrowed from a hit song of Dev Anand-Waheeda Rehman film, Prem Pujari. In the picture, Kangana can be seen gently resting her face on a bed of bright yellow chrysanthemum flowers.

 

Kangana has been speaking her mind on a whole bunch of issues since the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year. What started with questioning the role of Bollywood biggies the way the film industry and related media works, nepotism and influential film families to drug use in Bollywood, she offered a perspective on each of the issues. In the process, she has ruffled quite a few features calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker ‘B-Grade actresses’, taking aim at Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Mahesh Bhatt. She also called Bollywood a ‘gutter’.

She also has a run-in with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. In one of her tweets, she compared Mumbai city to Pakistani occupied Kashmir, a comment that led to Sanjay using derogatory language to describe her. He also asked her not to come to Mumbai if it was such a bad place. Her comments were criticised by actors such as Renuka Shahane. Kangana decided to take on the Shiv Sena leader head-on and made a short visit to Mumbai. She did so after receiving Y-plus category security from the central government. Her visit coincided with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially razing down her office complex, over ‘illegal construction’.

Later, speaking in Rajya Sabha, senior actor and Member of Parliament (MP) took strong objection to the use of the word ‘gutter’ and spoke out against Kangana and actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, without naming them.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: Polls to be held in 3 phases, results on Nov 10
From Modi to Owaisi, 6 key faces in Bihar face-off between Nitish, Tejashwi
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Haryana farmers block highways and a railway line against farm reform bills
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB questions Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s manager
Bihar Election 2020: List of rules for first state election amid Covid-19
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
