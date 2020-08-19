e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares photos from boarding school days, says she and her roommates were called Charlie's Angels

Kangana Ranaut shares photos from boarding school days, says she and her roommates were called Charlie’s Angels

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures from 2003, when she was in boarding school, and introduced fans to her roommates - Ranita and Bondina.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with her roommates from boarding school.
Kangana Ranaut with her roommates from boarding school.
         

Kangana Ranaut took fans on a trip down memory lane and shared photos from her boarding school days. She revealed that she and her roommates - Ranita and Bondina - were called ‘Charlie’s Angels’ by everyone. She also shared a picture of her principal felicitating her as the ‘pride’ of the school after the release of her debut film, Gangster.

Through her team’s Twitter account, Kangana wrote, “How lovely!! Found this picture from 2003 my boarding school days,those were my room mates they are still my friends Ranita and Bondina, First room in block A2,we were called Charlie’s Angles and after Gangster in 2006 our principal maam Dr Sachdeva crowned me pride of DAV.”

 

On Tuesday, Kangana was involved in a war of words with Naseeruddin Shah, after he seemed to take a dig at her comments on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “No one is interested in the opinions of some half educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to, you know, get justice for Sushant,” he had told India Today Television, adding that one must let the law take its course.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

Sharing the article on her team’s Twitter handle, Kangana wrote, “Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism,I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Prakash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter?”

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana wrote, “Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain (even the criticism of such a great artist is like blessed food), I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me…”

Meanwhile, Kangana has a number of films in the pipeline, including Thalaivi, Tejas, Dhaakad and Aparajita Ayodhya.

