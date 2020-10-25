e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of partially demolished property decked up for Dussehra: ‘My broken dream is smiling in your face’

Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of partially demolished property decked up for Dussehra: 'My broken dream is smiling in your face'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her partially demolished Mumbai property, decked up on the occasion of Dussehra. “My broken dream is smiling in your face,” she wrote, tagging Sanjay Raut.

bollywood Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 13:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has shared new pictures of her Mumbai property.
Kangana Ranaut has shared new pictures of her Mumbai property.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her Mumbai office premises, which were partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in September. Kangana tagged Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in her post.

She wrote on Twitter, “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra.”

 

A war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.” She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Raut retaliated in an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. “If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The war of words escalated when the BMC carried out a partial demolition of her property, citing structural irregularities. Reacting to the demolition, the actor wrote in a tweet, “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.”

Kangana is seeking damages, and Raut has denied her allegations that he was behind the demolition.

