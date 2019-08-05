Kangana Ranaut welcomes move to repeal Article 370, says only PM Narendra Modi could have achieved this impossible feat

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has issued a statement about the Narendra Modi government moving a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which gives special status to Jammu & Kashmir. Praising the PM, Kangana wrote that ‘a very bright future’ is in store for the nation.

Her statement was shared by her team’s official Instagram on Monday. She wrote, “Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi. He is not only a visionary, but he also has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality... I congratulate the entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future.”

Kangana in the past has endorsed the Prime Minister on several occasions. She recently opposed an open letter written by several prominent voices, calling for strict action against mob lynchings. She, along with dozens of others, called the letter and example of ‘selective outrage’. “Some people are misusing their position to generate false narrative that under this government things are going wrong, whereas for the first time things are going in the right direction,” Kangana Ranaut said, according to news agency Asian News International.

Upon the PM’s re-election she wrote, “What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There’s nothing more precious than it. I’m over the moon today, literally!”

The move to repeal Article 370, as well as the possibility of J&K being bifurcated into two Union Territories, has been met with criticism by the opposition, and several Kashmiri leaders such as Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been put under house arrest. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Pooja Bedi, Dia Mirza as well as political leaders have welcomed the move.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 14:29 IST