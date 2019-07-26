‘Some are rattled…’: Kangana slams celebs who wrote to PM on ‘mob lynching’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday accused “some people” of misusing their position to “generate false narrative” against the central government in what was an attack on the 49 celebrities for their joint appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against incidents of mob lynching.

Kangana Ranaut’s comments came after she along with 61 others wrote a counter letter questioning the “selective outrage, false narratives and a clear political bias”.

“Some people are misusing their position to generate false narrative that under this government things are going wrong, whereas for the first time things are going in the right direction,” Kangana Ranaut said, according to news agency Asian News International.

“We are a part of a major shift. Things are changing for the betterment of the nation and few people are rattled by this. Common people have chosen their leaders. Ones who disregard people’s will are the ones who have no respect or consideration for democracy,” she said.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, classical dancer and member of Parliament Sonal Mansingh, instrumentalist Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri were among those who wrote to the Prime Minister.

Their open letter has questioned the silence of celebrities when Maoists target tribals and the marginalised in the country.

Earlier, filmmakers Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Aparna Sen, Mani Ratnam, Shyam Benegal, Ketan Mehta, Gautam Ghose; actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Revathy Asha; author Amit Chaudhuri; historians and academics, Ashis Nandy, Sumit Sarkar, Tanika Sarkar, Partha Chatterjee, Ramchandra Guha; and singer Shubha Mudgal were among the 49 to send that letter on Tuesday.

They had expressed their concern over incidents of mob violence in the country in their open letter to PM Modi, asking him to institute exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of such crimes.

“The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately,” they had said in their letter.

