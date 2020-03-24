Kanika Kapoor’s ‘missing’ friend located, tests negative for Covid-19

bollywood

A man who was said to have been missing after attending a party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, has been found. Kanika was recently tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting dozens of people who’d come into contact with her to get themselves tested for the highly contagious virus, and self-quarantine.

Mumbai-based entrepreneur Ojas Desai was reportedly untraceable. Now, according to Republic, Desai has been found and is currently self-isolating in Mumbai after testing negative for Covid-19. In his medical report, accessed by Republic, March 22 is mentioned as his date of admission and discharge. “Strict home quarantine for 14 days,” has been recommended, according to the report.

Earlier, Lucknow Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Narendra Agarwal told IANS that they had been trying to track down Desai but did not have his exact address in Mumbai or his whereabouts. The Hotel Taj, however, has sent 11 of its employees who interacted with Kanika during her two day stay at the hotel into quarantine. "We are keeping close watch on their health and necessary checks are being done," said a hotel official.

Meanwhile, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) where Kanika is presently admitted, has said that her second test on Sunday also showed that she is Coronavirus positive.

Eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor stayed with her uncle on March 13, have tested negative for coronavirus, according to IANS. The reports of 24 persons are awaited. The building has now been sanitized even as number of occupants have moved out for the time being.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

(With IANS inputs)

