e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kanika Kapoor’s uncle, his family in Kanpur test negative for coronavirus

Kanika Kapoor’s uncle, his family in Kanpur test negative for coronavirus

Out of the 35 occupants of Kanpur’s Kalpana Tower that singer Kanika Kapoor visited, 11 have tested negative. Kanika tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

bollywood Updated: Mar 24, 2020 10:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus again.
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus again.(AFP)
         

Eleven of the 35 occupants of Kalpana Tower where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor stayed with her uncle on March 13, have tested negative for coronavirus. The reports of 24 persons are awaited.

Kanika had visited Kalpana Tower to attend the house-warming party of her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon’s flat no 902 in the building. District magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, “As many as 56 people had attended the ‘grah pravesh’ function hosted by Vipul Tandon on March 13.

Chief Medical Officer Ashok Shukla said 35 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday and the test results of 11 came on Monday. “Eleven people of the family including Vipul Tandon, Radhika Tandon, Meena Tandon, Mukul Kumar Tandon, Nandini Tandon, Yash Tandon, Manvi Tandon, Khyati Tandon, Subhash Mehrotra, Ruchi Mehrotra and Sonal Mehrotra have tested negative and the reports of 24 others are awaited,” he said.

The building has now been sanitized even as number of occupants have moved out for the time being.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive again in a second test for coronavirus on Monday. The singer’s sample was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after her family members raised questions about the initial test reports. Kanika is reported to be stable as of now.

The police are tracing all those who came in contact with her in the last few days. Reportedly, 160 persons came in her contact in three parties after she returned from the UK.

Earlier, the Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

top news
Omar Abdullah, in home jail since August last year, to be released today
Omar Abdullah, in home jail since August last year, to be released today
As Covid-19 crisis deepens, govt looks for protective suit manufacturers
As Covid-19 crisis deepens, govt looks for protective suit manufacturers
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
As 90,000 NRIs return home, Punjab seeks funds to build Covid-19 isolation wards
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
16 private labs can now conduct coronavirus tests
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
‘People having holiday, picnics’: Akhtar slams Pakistanis over Covid threat
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
In some cheer, 100,000 Covid-19 infected patients recover across the world
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
India has tremendous capacity, must fight Covid-19 aggressively: WHO
Excise on fuels may go up by upto Rs 8 per litre to fight coronavirus
Excise on fuels may go up by upto Rs 8 per litre to fight coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news