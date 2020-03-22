Coronavirus update: BMC identifies 10 people singer Kanika Kapoor met in Mumbai

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 19:18 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 10 people from Mumbai who came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor in the city last week before she tested positive for coronavirus.

Civic officials said they have formed two special teams to track these people to check for possible coronavirus symptoms.

“We are in constant touch with officials from Lucknow to get an update. As per information we have, she came in contact with 10-12 people during her stay in Mumbai after she returned from London. We have formed special teams to keep track of them,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Hindustan Times on Sunday. He refused to share the names and other details of these 10 people.

The singer is based in Lucknow and recently landed in Mumbai from London on March 10 and on March 11 she travelled to Lucknow from Mumbai.

Civic officials found out that she came in contact with at least 12-14 people based in Mumbai. Out of them, the BMC has identified 10 people and is contact tracing them.

During her stay in the city, she had visited a recording studio, civic officials said. The BMC also confirmed that when Kapoor landed at Mumbai airport from London, passengers from the United Kingdom (UK) were not being screened.