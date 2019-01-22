Kapil Sharma assembles biggest singers in India, jams with Sukhwinder, Sunidhi, Shaan. See pics

Comedian and television host Kapil Sharma over the weekend hosted a special musical evening, featuring some of the country’s biggest singers and musicians. Seen at Kapil’s party, which he hosted with wife Ginni Chatrath, were the likes of Shaan, Sukhwinder Singh, Mika Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Harshdeep Kaur, Sunidhi Chauhan, Raghav Sachar and many others.

Many of the attendees such as Mika took to their social media to share glimpses from the party. “What a beautiful musical evening enjoyed at our dearest friend @kapilsharma ‘s house.This the 1st time I’ve had such a wonderful time with immensely talented people under one roof. Thank you bhaaji for such a soulful evening.. so who is doing the evening party next?,” Mika wrote alongside the pictures, which include group pictures and also show other guests, such as Shekhar Ravjiani and Anu Malik.

“It was an impromptu plan and what would a gathering of musians do except sing and play music! All of us wanted to listen to each other sing so we had some small performances which began with Sukhiji (Sukhwinder Singh) crooning his private bandishein,” Jaspinder Narula told Mumbai Mirror. The singer noted that Kapil made a special request for Tare Hain Barat from Priyadarshan’s Virasat, which she ‘sang twice’.

According to the report, Hariharan sang a few ghazals before Sukhwinder performed Punjabi numbers. Raghav Sachar reportedly delivered a solo performance on his saxophone.

Kapil recently made a return to TV with the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian was on a self-imposed hiatus after health issues derailed a previous iteration of the show.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 09:01 IST