Kapil Sharma, Badshah, Guru Randhawa: Punjabi celebs come out in support of Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar has found support in Punjabi celebrities such as rapper Badshah, singers Gippy Grewal and Guru Randhawa, after he was recently summoned by a special investigation team (SIT) probing the incidents of firing by police at anti-sacrilege protesters in Punjab’s Faridkot district three years ago.

Love you Paji 🔥 India supports you and knows you that you have contributed to every community and issues so nicely through your films. Punjab is proud to have to always ❤️ @akshaykumar https://t.co/zxAPZYCuNY — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) November 12, 2018

Rapper Badshah wrote on Twitter, “Paaji you are the flagbearer of the pride of punjabis. We love you and stand by you! @akshaykumar” Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma tweeted, “@akshaykumar paji We believe u, we trust u n we can’t ignore ur contribution for cinema n ur continuous efforts to make our country better. Pls ignore these rumors. God bless http://u.love n regards always.”

Paaji you are the flagbearer of the pride of punjabis. We love you and stand by you! @akshaykumar https://t.co/gSR6h84CqJ — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) November 12, 2018

@akshaykumar paji We believe u, we trust u n we can’t ignore ur contribution for cinema n ur continuous efforts to make our country better. Pls ignore these rumors. God bless https://t.co/6DuufT6V61 n regards always 🙏 https://t.co/fdNREK94sv — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 12, 2018

A report by the justice Ranjit Singh Commission on the sacrilege incidents said a meeting between former deputy chief minister Sukhbir and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was held at Akshay’s flat in Mumbai in connection with the release of Ram Rahim’s film MSG.

The meeting was held before a pardon was given to him in a blasphemy case, the report said.

However, Akshay has denied that he ever mediated any sort of meeting. He posted his statement on Twitter, which said, “I learnt from social media at some point that Gurmeet Ram Rahim resided for a while at some place in my locality Juhu, in Mumbai, but we never ever crossed each others paths.”

“Over the years, I have dedicatedly made films promoting the Punjabi culture and the rich history and tradition of Sikhism through films like Singh is King, Kesari (based on the battle of Sarhagarhi), etc. I am proud of being a Punjabi and have the highest regard for the Sikh faith. I shall never do anything that would even remotely hurt the sentiments of my Punjabi brothers and sisters, for whom I have the utmost respect and love,” the statement further said.

