Kapil Sharma wedding with Ginni Chatrath today, here are all the details

The wedding season in Bollywood is far from over. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas weddings, it is now the turn of comedian Kapil Sharma to tie the knot. He will marry his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath today evening. The wedding is scheduled to take place at Jalandhar, Punjab.

According to a report in Times Now, the latest from the Kapil-Ginni wedding is that the entire wedding will be telecast live on his YouTube channel, giving how big his fan base is. An Indian Express report states that couple will marry at The Grand Cabbana resort in Jalandhar and meet and pose for photographers at 8:30 pm. They will host a reception on December 14 in Jalandhar and follow it up with another one in Mumbai on December 24.

The pre-wedding celebrations in the Sharma and Chatrath households began nearly 10 days back. The first of the functions was an Akhandpath held at Ginni’s place on December 3. On Monday, a mehendi ceremony was held and pictures from relatives with hennaed hands were all over Internet. On Tuesday, Kapil’s family held a jagran in Amritsar, which was attended by Kapil’s friends and colleagues from Mumbai including Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, singer Richa Sharma and his The Kapil Sharma Show colleagues Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar. Also seen in Amritsar was Ginni.

Bharti Singh shared these pictures and video clips on Instagram.

Sumona Chakravarti also shared pictures and videos.

Pictures and videos from the jagran are online. In some of them, we see Kapil’s mother Janak dancing as Richa sings. Clapping enthusiastically are Kapil and Ginni.

Earlier in the day, Bharti had shared many pictures and video clips from the functions, as did Sumona and Krushna.

More than a year back, Kapil has publicly expressed his love for Ginni on social media. The two have been friends since their college days but kept it private. As Kapil’s professional life went for a toss in 2018 after a rather public spat with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar, Ginni stood like a rock by his side.

